Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Celsius worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Celsius stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.53 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

