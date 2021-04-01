Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4,090.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $281.78 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.65 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.70 and a 200-day moving average of $282.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

