Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,216 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FOX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 267,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

