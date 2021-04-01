Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHL opened at $27.51 on Thursday. China Mobile Limited has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

