Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,666 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Murphy Oil worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

