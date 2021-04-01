Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gentex worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 80,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,073 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,006,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

GNTX stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,790. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

