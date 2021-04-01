Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $9.16 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,979 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Chart Industries worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $142.35 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $166.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

