Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,986 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Continental Resources worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

