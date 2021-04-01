Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $11.44 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,441,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $172.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.80 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

