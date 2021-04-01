Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $12.06 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $5,374,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $322.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.89 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

