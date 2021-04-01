Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $9.40 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIR stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

