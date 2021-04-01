Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.08 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

BNTX opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

