Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $12.06 Million Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,825,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

