Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.80 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $160.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

