Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $9.19 Million Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 588,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Sangamo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

