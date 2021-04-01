Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $667.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $641.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

