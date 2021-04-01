Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 63,309 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179,534 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $18,328,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

