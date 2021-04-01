Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1,379.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,529 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of LivePerson worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,486,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $425,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,794 shares of company stock worth $4,843,723 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

