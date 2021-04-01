Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 238.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Lithium Americas worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

