Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,531 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

