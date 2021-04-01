Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 132,267 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,267 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Scientific Games worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

