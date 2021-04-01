Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 175,629 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,629 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $88,529,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,594,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $64,004,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.