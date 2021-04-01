Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 9,541 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Boston Beer worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after buying an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAM stock opened at $1,206.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,102.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $991.57. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $346.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,256.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

