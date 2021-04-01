Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $9.65 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MetLife by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

