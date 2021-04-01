Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $188.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.48 and its 200 day moving average is $171.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.56 and a fifty-two week high of $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

