Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,535 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

