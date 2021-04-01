Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $396.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.16), with a volume of 393922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a market cap of £781.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 263.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

