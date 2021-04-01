Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 623,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

