VouchForMe Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $5,983.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.00640929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars.

