Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 140,358 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

NYSE:IHD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 53,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,141. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

