W Green Pay (WGP) Price Up 23.7% This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $228,400.47 and approximately $74,115.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00639184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.