W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.00

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 17577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 285.05 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

