W Resources (LON:WRES) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.40

Shares of W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.40 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 11.04 ($0.14), with a volume of 327385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.30 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £851.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

