WABnetwork Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $225,669.35 and $994.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00645523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

