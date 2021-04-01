Wagerr (WGR) Trading 26% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $148,711.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,239,298 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

