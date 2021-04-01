Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

WBA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. 637,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

