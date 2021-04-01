Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

WBA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,681,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,400. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

