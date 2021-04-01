Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 3.1%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.22. Approximately 65,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,665,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.7% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

