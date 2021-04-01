Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $1.74 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $293.70 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00002903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00263477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.57 or 0.03520609 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 154.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007183 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.