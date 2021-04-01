WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $468.92

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.92 ($6.13) and traded as high as GBX 489 ($6.39). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 86,509 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.92.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.