Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Washington Federal worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 47.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAFD shares. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.