Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.30.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $284.17 on Thursday. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.24 and a 200 day moving average of $244.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

