wave edu coin (WEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a market cap of $84,336.45 and approximately $23.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00326066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.15 or 0.00780637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029069 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.