Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

WVE stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $274.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

