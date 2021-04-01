Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $652,457.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00337731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.00768683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028650 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

