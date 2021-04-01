WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. WAX has a market capitalization of $466.57 million and approximately $48.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,713,810,119 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,641,195 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

