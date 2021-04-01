WazirX Market Capitalization Tops $263.60 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $263.60 million and approximately $199.98 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 153.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00335451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.18 or 0.00780233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029186 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.