WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $54.55. 593,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,027,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

