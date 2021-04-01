WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,348 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $224.37. The stock had a trading volume of 537,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,867. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $607.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

