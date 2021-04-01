WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 12,524 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,162. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $223.95. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average is $204.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

